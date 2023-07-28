



Anything ‘Afro’ will surely get world attention now — Eniade Gold

Last Friday, popular broadcaster, girl-child advocate and content creator, Ronke Giwa-Onafuwa hosted parents, friends, educators and other professionals to an exclusive launch of her second book, ‘Lulu Learns’ at the American corner, IACD Library, Jericho. Ibadan. ‘Lulu Learns’ is a delightful children’s book that combines captivating storytelling with vibrant illustrations. The charming book, co-authored by […]

