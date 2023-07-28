Aregbesola’s supporter, Salinsile rejects Adeleke’s board chairmanship appointment

The factional Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Osun State and die-hard supporter of the immediate past minister of Interior, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola, Hon. Rasaki Salinaile on Thursday rejected his appointment as a board Chairman in Osun state.

Hon. Salinsile was few days ago announced by the Osun State Governor, Senator, Ademola Adeleke as the state

the Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) but turned it down for the reason brat was known to him.

Speaking on the rejection, the Aregbesola close ally simply told newsmen in a telephone conversation that, “Yes. I rejected it for personal reasons”.

Due to the development, his name had been substituted for another…