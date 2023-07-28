Carry yourself respectfully, Doyin advises

In a surprising turn of events inside the BBNaijaAllStars2023 house, housemate Doyin took it upon herself to offer some candid advice to her fellow housemate, Ilebaye, following a series of verbal abuses directed at her by other housemates.

The drama unfolded after Ilebaye became the target of Tolanibaj’s verbal attacks, seemingly stemming from her choice to spend time in bed with Neo in a different lodge.

Doyin, unable to stand idly by, decided to intervene and have a heart-to-heart conversation with Ilebaye to address the concerning situation.

During the conversation, Doyin emphasised the importance of self-respect and how it influences the way others treat an…