Gov Bello reaffirms commitment to security of lives, property in Kogi

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to supporting the security agencies in the state, including the vigilantes group, in their efforts to ensure a crime-free society.

Governor Bello stated this on Friday when he received the new Commander of the 12 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Lokoja, Brigadier General H.I Dasuki, at his office in Lokoja.

According Onogwu Muhammed Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Bello praised Brigadier General Esang Apaumontia, Dasuki’s predecessor, and his colleagues from sister security agencies for their dedication in safeguarding the lives and livelihoods of the people in the…