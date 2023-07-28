Gov Otu signs revised 2023 appropriation bill

Cross River State Governor, Sen. Bassey Otu, signed the revised 2023 appropriation bill into law on Thursday, in realisation of his “People’s First” agenda.

The appropriation bill has a total sum of two hundred and fifty billion, seven hundred and eighty-one million, fifteen thousand, six hundred and sixty-one naira (N250,781,015,661), a downward review from the previous budget size of N330 billion.

Recall that the 2023 appropriation bill, which was signed by the immediate past administration, had a total sum of Three Hundred and Thirty billion naira.

Speaking at the event, Sen. Otu said the need to review the 2023 budget became expedient because of his government’s…