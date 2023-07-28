Join labour strike to save Nigeria, NLC urges Nigerians

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has called on Civil Society Organisations and every Nigerian at large to mobilise themselves to join the industrial action slated for 2nd August.

The Congress said Nigerians must join the action in the interest of saving the country.

Rising from its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Abuja on Thursday 27, 2023, NLC insists that only the reversal of the “anti-poor policies which includes the recent hike in PMS price, public school fees and release of the withheld 8 months salaries of University lecturers and workers, will prevent the looming industrial action.

Signed by the President and General Secretary, Comrade Joe Ajaero…