My retirement from LASU beginning of new journey — MURIC director, Akintola

THE Executive Director of the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), Professor Ishaq Akintola, has described his retirement from the Lagos State University (LASU) as the beginning of another journey in his life.

A retirement ceremony/book launch was recently held by the MURIC director who bowed out of LASU as a professor of Islamic Eschatology after 39 years of service.

Professor Akintola, in an interview with the Nigerian Tribune during the week, said: “My retirement on Monday, 10 July, 2023, marked the beginning of another lifestyle. For 39 years, I have been holed up in the Ivory tower, teaching and researching at the Lagos State University (LASU).

“LASU will remain an integral…