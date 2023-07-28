Nigeria to release drought-tolerant maize variety — NABDA

Following the recent announcement by President Bola Tinubu declaring a state of emergency on food security, the Director General of National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA), Professor Abdullahi Mustapha, has said that the country is in the final year to release the new maize variety called TELA.

In 2021 during an on-farm trial of the TELA maize which is transgenic in Zaria, the crop was able to resist Fall Armyworm on the farm and also showed a significant resilience on the field.

The maize which was developed at Institute for Agricultural Research (IAR), Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria is water efficient, drought tolerant and fights insects and pests such as Fall…