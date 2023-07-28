NNPP dissolves Excos in Enugu, Ekiti, Niger, others

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has announced the immediate dissolution of party executives in six states over anti-party activities. NNPP’s national publicity secretary, Dr Agbo Major, made the announcement during a media briefing at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja on Friday.

Agbo said the dissolution came as a result of thorough investigations carried out in nine states by a 7-man Disciplinary Committee set up by the National Working Committee (NWC) under the leadership of the acting chairman, Alhaji Abba Kawu Alli. He added that after extensive deliberations on the report, serious cases of gross anti-party activities were established against critical…