No country will develop without skill acquisition, Kano deputy Gov

Kano State deputy governor comrade Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo has said that no single nation would be developed without skills acquisition, especially in terms of enhancing the aspect of monitory and provision of empowerment to its teeming youths.

He made the assertion on Friday when he received a report by the State Committee on Resuscitation of Skills Acquisition Institutes under the leadership of Professor Aminu Suleiman at his office

The deputy governor, however, expressed displeasure for abandoning the skills acquisition institutes initiated by Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso by the former administration

He disclosed that the tenure of Dr. Kwankwaso s…