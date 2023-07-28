PDP chieftain, Ijebor faults DSS continued detention of Emefiele

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic party,  (PDP), Engr. Anslem Ijebor, has  faulted the continued detention of the former CBN governor, Godwin Emefele calling  on the federal government to urgently intervene in  his continuous incarceration  by the Department of State Security, DSS

 

 

Ijebor,  who, despite his party affiliation,  became an ally of Peter Obi, in the last presidential election, on grounds of his conviction, made the call on Friday while speaking to Journalists in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital.

 

 

The former PDP House of Representatives Aspirant in Edo state was also quick to condemn DSS for the unnecessarily detention of the former  CBN governor,…



Source: Nigerian Tribune

