Propagating the legacy – Tribune Online

Being the text of an address by Ambassador (Dr) Olatokunbo Awolowo Dosumu, Chairman, Odu’a Investment Foundation, at its inauguration in Lagos on Thursday, July 27, 2023.

Protocols

“The legacy of heroes is the memory of a great name and the inheritance of a great example”. (Benjamin Disraeli)

WE are gathered here this afternoon to celebrate the immeasurable value of a good legacy. We are also hereto acknowledge and, with specific reference to Odu’a Investment Company, to applaud the pivotal role that successorsplay in thesustenance of such legacies.

The story of the Odu’aGroup started several decades ago with our founding fathers, led by Chief Obafemi Awolowo, SAN,…