Stop using Police emergency numbers to obtain loans

The Commissioner of Police in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), CP Haruna G. Garba, has issued a warning to Nigerians against misusing the command’s emergency numbers to obtain loans from loan shark companies.

In a statement obtained by PUNCH on Friday, CP Garba revealed that non-state actors have also been using the emergency lines for misleading purposes.

“The CP enjoins non-state actors who have been engaging the Police emergency lines in their mischievous posts, aimed at misleading members of the public and those submitting same to obtain loans to desist from such and only use the emergency lines for its intended purpose as deliberate steps will be taken to arrest…