Ebonyi Gov’s wife calls on academia to support govt, eradicate fake news

The wife of Ebonyi State Governor, Chief Mrs Mary-Maudline Nwifuru, has called on the Association of Communication Scholars and Professionals to collaborate with the government in eradicating fake online news in the country.

According to her, fake news had contributed immensely to the insecurity and other harmful challenges facing the nation recently.

Chief Nwifuru disclosed this at Ebonyi State University ICT Auditorium Permanent site, during a Lecture series organized by (ASCPN) with the theme “Curbing online fake news in Nigeria”.

She however commended (ASCPN), distinguished Professors and lecturers of the institution for their contributions to making the university one…