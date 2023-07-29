Electrocuted body discovered in Government College,

An electrocuted body was discovered on the premises of Government College Secondary School Owerri, located along Owerri/Okigwe Road, Owerri.

The unfortunate incident occurred late on Thursday, and the body was found the next day, Wednesday, beside the first transformer inside the school.

A staff member of the school, who wished not to be mentioned, recounted that on Thursday night, there was a heavy lightning strike at the transformer, leading everyone to believe that the transformer had blown.

This prompted the hostel residents and some neighbours to inspect the situation. To their surprise, they found a lifeless body lying inside the transformer.

Immediately, the school…