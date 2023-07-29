Flood kills one, livestocks in Gombe

The Councillor representing Awak ward in Kaltungo LGA of Gombe State, Jamilu Isa has confirmed that one person lost his life following the flood disaster to ravaged the Dogon Ruwa community in the area.

Speaking in a phone conversation with Tribune Online on Saturday, the Councillor confirmed that the flood was a result of heavy rainfall on Friday, 28th July 2023.

According to him, “The rain started at about 11.30 am on Friday and it lasted to about 2.30 pm resulting into a heavy flood that reached up to the waist of a man. It has never been like that before. It was a devastating situation.

“Many houses were destroyed, animals drowned while barns fell due to the flood a…