Housemates win season’s first wager

The highly anticipated eighth season of Big Brother Naija Allstars kicked off on Sunday, July 23rd, and the housemates wasted no time in bringing their A-games for the first wager task of the season.

In a twist from previous editions, the housemates were tasked with creating a presentation about the highlights of their individual seasons and acting out their characters. Unlike the traditional group wagers, this season’s wager was to be staked individually.

Venita, one of the housemates, read the rules to the rest of the house, explaining that each housemate would stake an amount from their weekly allowance on the wager, and the total amount staked would be used for shopping…