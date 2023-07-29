Hypertension and its complications – Tribune Online

I have been hypertensive for the past five years. I want to knowat what age complications usually occur and what are the kind of complications.

Britus (by SMS)

As for the age at which high blood pressure becomes dangerous for the heart and kidneys, there is no specific age threshold. Hypertension can affect people of all ages, including children and adolescents, though it becomes more prevalent with advancing age. Generally, the risk of developing complications due to high blood pressure increases with the duration and severity of uncontrolled hypertension.The risk of heart and kidney complications due to high blood pressure can vary among individuals based on factors such…