Kwati Air seeks bilateral ties with Nigerian govt

Kwati Air, in it’s bid to contribute to the Nigerian aviation sector, seeks bilateral ties with the Nigerian government.

The Managing Director of the airline, Captain Theophilus Onu, recently made this known when he led a delegation to the Nigerian Embassy in Sierra Leone.

During the visit, Onu and his team presented the operational license of the airline to the Nigerian Ambassador to Sierra Leone, Henry Omaku.

Onu − who represented the founder and chairman of the airline, Wisdom Kwati – informed Ambassador Omaku that Kwati Air provides exceptional air travel services to numerous destinations.

He stated that the occasion symbolised the official recognition of the…