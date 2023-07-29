NCS set to review development in telecom sector

The Nigeria Computer Society (NCS) has expressed readiness to review development in telecom sector while focusing on communication e-systems and innovative systems at its major international conference.

The President, NCS Prof. Adesina Sodiya, made this known at the press conference in Lagos.

He stated that the conference aimed to bring IT development forward, as over 1,500 stakeholders in the sector will be making vital decisions for IT Growth in the country.

The thematic areas for the conference fall into five main areas: communications technologies, technology governance, e-systems for the smart city, e-government and e-business; e-culture and digital society; and e-health…