Ogun: Why I agreed with 3 friends to use my son for money rituals — Suspect

Poni Bada, a 50-year-old Beninese farmer, has explained why he agreed with his three friends, Ige Koselu, Benjamin Balovi, and Segun Shile to offer his last child for money rituals in the Owode area of Ogun State.

He revealed that his three friends contributed the N100,000 needed to start the ritual process, agreeing to have their share of the loot when the ritual was successful.

According to a Vanguard report, the nine-year-old boy, Agbe, was brought from Benin Republic in May 2023 to work in farmland, where he was paid N5,000. However, the father was not satisfied with the pay his get after first month as it could not feed his 10 children and three wives.

However, the…