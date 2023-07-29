Police arrest armed robbery suspects, recover guns, stolen tricycles in Anambra

The Anambra State Police Command has arrested a notorious armed robbery gang that has been tormenting members of the public in Okpoko, Obosi, Atani, Oba and environs, all in Anambra State.

The feat was made possible by the collaboration between the Police and Community Vigilante in the areas.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, who disclosed this in a statement in Awka, on Saturday, said “One Jekwu, a notorious gangster and leader of the gang was arrested on 11th July, 2023. After interrogation, clues he provided were followed up and surveillance mounted on other members of the gang which culminated in the arrest of another member as he attempted…