Sanwo-Olu hails Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele on 60th

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has extended his congratulations to the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, on his 60th birthday celebration, praising him as a democrat, tireless fighter for a good cause, and a strong advocate for responsive government.

Governor Sanwo-Olu conveyed his warm wishes in a goodwill message issued by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Gboyega Akosile, expressing that the celebrant, a former 2-Term commissioner in Lagos State, deserves all the accolades on his Diamond Jubilee for his significant contributions to the growth and development of the state.

The governor stated that Bamidele’s birthday provides an opportunity for him…