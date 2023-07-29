Stakeholders commend Gov Bala’s support for pupil enrollment

Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, has been commended for supporting the education system through innovations introduced to improve pupil enrollment.

The newly introduced teaching and learning is Teaching at the Right Level (TaRL), which is aimed at improving the quality of numeracy activities for out-of-school children who returned to school.

The commendation was made by the Director Schools Services of State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Korijo Umar when a team of Journalists, SUBEB and UNICEF Officials visited the Misau Central Primary School, where the program has been implemented on a pilot scheme.

He said that with the introduction of the…