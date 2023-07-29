Subsidy Palliative: NLC leaders walk out of meeting with FG

Leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Friday stormed out of the meeting of the Presidential Steering Committee on subsidy palliatives that was scheduled to take place at the presidential villa, Abuja on Friday.

The President of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, had led his delegation to the Chief of Staff’s office, venue of the meeting at about 5pm but were soon on their way out of the villa.

The labour union accused the federal government of using the meetings as a pretext to deceive Nigerians.

A source at the meeting confirmed that three subcommittees were supposed to be present at the meeting including the Mass Transit, the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Cash…