Through Youtube, online courses, this final year student masters the craft of crocheting

No one expected its emergence but it came like an uninvited guest, shocking the world and disrupting global balance. In 2020, When everyone was striving to adapt to the effects of the Coronavirus, Barakat Lawal, a final-year student of Linguistics and African Languages made the most of the standstill and she is reaping it now.

This is not a love story between two individuals, but for her, the interest was “Love at fight sight”. Driven by a marriage of boredom and a strong desire to acquire a new skill, she turned to YouTube one fateful evening. As an inquisitive learner, a single video wasn’t enough to sway her, even though it sprouted her interest. Through persistent…