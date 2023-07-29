We’re on trail of beer parlour owner’s killers — Police

The Osun police command has said it is on the trail of the perpetrators of the murder of an Ikirun-based beer parlour owner identified as Iya Bisola in the Ifelodun local government area.

The command added that it has dispatched a team of homicides from SCIID to unravel the mystery behind her death.

The police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mrs Yemisi Opalola who made these known in Osogbo, affirmed that, in no distance time, the evildoers will be nabbed and those behind the killing would be brought to book.

According to her, “We are investigating the matter. Our men are already on top of the issue, I will keep you updated as soon as an arrest is made.”

Meanwhile,…