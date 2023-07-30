Adamawa Gov imposes 24-hour curfew over hoodlums attack on business premises 

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State has imposed a 24-hour curfew across the state as a result of attacks on business premises by hoodlums.

According to reports, the curfew which became effective on Sunday, 30th July, was necessitated by unwarranted activities of hoodlums.

The hoodlums, it was gathered, broke into shops and business premises and carted away foodstuff, commodities, etc.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Humwashi Wonosikou, said only those on essential duties with valid identification would be permitted to move around during the period of the curfew.

While appealing to the citizens and residents of the state to comply with the…