EIU doing APC’s bidding to cause confusion — Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, has dismissed the effort of the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) to defend the outcome of the recent exercise as an attempt to confuse the country.

In a statement issued on Sunday by his media aide, Paul Ibe, the former vice president, alleged that the EIU was hired by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to produce its report.

Titled “Economist Intelligence Unit Prediction: When Brigandage Meets Mercantilism,” the statement maintained that despite the preponderance of issues raised against the election’s credibility, the EIU has engaged in ballot laundering for the…