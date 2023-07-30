Fuel subsidy, criminal component — Peter Obi

Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate, Peter Obi has described fuel subsidy as “criminal component” that must be dealt with decisively if the country must overcome its current challenges.

He also stated that the main problem of Nigeria is corruption, which according to him, affects productivity.

Obi made the assertion during chat with Nigerians on Parallel Facts Space, which was monitored by TRIBUNE ONLINE on Saturday.

His words; “I will reduce 50% of what we already paid for subsidy and also remove the criminal component of it.

“After doing this, we will be able to see the actual figure. You must be transparent and open about it.

“Whatever we save from it…