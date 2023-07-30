Kalu pleads with NLC to shelve proposed strike

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has been called upon to see the reasons and shelve its proposed national strike.

The Senator representing Abia North at the National Assembly, Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu, made this plea in his Igbere in Bende LGA country home, urging labour leaders to give the new government some time to position itself properly.

Kalu pleaded, “I sincerely appeal to the Nigerian Labour Congress( NLC) not to ridicule the economy with their proposed strike.

“It is a difficult time for all Nigerians, both the rich and the poor. I am an employer of labour, and I know that things are difficult.

“Even the President knows that things are difficult. I implore the…