NYCN elects new LGAs coordinators in Anambra

Anambra State chapter of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has elected it new 19 out of 21 Local Government Areas Coordinators and their executive members in the State.

The newly elected officials are expected to pilot affairs of the NYCN in their various council areas for the next four years.

The election, which was held over the weekend, at the ASUBEB complex, Awka, saw all the newly elected officials, elected unopposed in a peaceful atmosphere.

The State Chairman of NYCN, Comrade Obi Emeka Chukwudi, while thanking the newly elected officials and other participants for ensuring a peaceful exercise devoid of rancour, charged the Coordinators to be good ambassadors to their…