Only God can remove Tinubu, APC support groups reply Onaiyekan

The Confederation of All Progressives Congress (APC) Support Groups Nationwide have said only God can remove President Bola Ahmed Tinubu from office.

Speaking in a news conference in Kaduna at the weekend, the National coordinator of the support groups, Kailani Muhammad said his group was replying to the recent statement credited to Cardinal John Onaiyekan.

While condemning the statement of the cardinal, he said, “Only God can remove President Bola Ahmed Tinubu from office as the president of Nigeria.

Kailani remarked that, “Onaiyekan was quoted as saying the following: Tinubu is not yet Nigeria’s President at all. The elections not yet over, we don’t have a President…