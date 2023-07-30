PANDEF vows to re-present 16-point demand, decries

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has announced its intention to re-present the 16-Point Demands, which were previously botched by the outgone Muhammadu Buhari-led regime, to the current administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for consideration.

The foremost South South sociocultural group gave the hint in a communique issued at the end of an expanded National Executive Committee meeting held in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, on Friday.

The communique was signed by the National Chairman of PANDEF, Senator Emmanuel Ibok Essien, in a meeting that had in attendance members of the Board of Trustees, and National and State Executive Committees. Some critical stakeholders…