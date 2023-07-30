PHOTOS: BBNaija’s Tacha bags honorary doctorate degree from US varsity

Prominent reality star, Tacha Akide has bagged a honorary doctorate degree from Prowess University Delaware, USA.

The former Big Brother Housemate took to her Twitter page on Saturday to share the good news with her fans.

She further revealed that she received an honorary doctorate which she tagged ‘particularly special.’

She wrote: “It’s such an honour to receive this honorary DOCTORATE. This is particularly special

“A huge thank you to Titans and My Team for all your love & support over the years. We’ve got lots more work to do!!! Dr. Tacha.”