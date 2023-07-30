Plaudits for Sapele Boy, Afejuku

Associates and former students of poet and Professor of English, Tony Afejuku, recently feted him in Sapele, Delta State, following his retirement after 40 years of academic excellence.

THE expansive country home of businessman and politician, Chief Charles Obule, was the place to be for members of the Safi Boys Club (SBC) in Sapele, Delta State, on Sunday, July 9, 2023.

The event was a reception for one of their illustrious members, the poet and academic, Prof. Tony Esijolomi Afejuku, who recently retired from the University of Benin, Benin City, after 40 years of academic excellence.

It was a convivial atmosphere where associates and former students heaped praises on the…