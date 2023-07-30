Police arrest 2 suspects for conspiracy, armed robbery in Bauchi

Bauchi State Police Command has arrested two suspected motorcycle snatchers who specialised in beaten-up commercial motorcyclists (Okada riders popularly known as Yan Achaba) and carting away with their motorcycles.

According to a statement by the Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili, on 27/07/2023 at about 2030hrs, one Mustapha Adam aged 25 years of Anguwan Mahaukata and Jafar Lawan aged 31 years of Gudun Hausawa area, Bauchi disguised as passengers and boarded an okada ridden by one Kabiru Muhammadu aged 30 years of Magaji Quarters area Bauchi at the Central market to old Airport area.

On reaching Wikki Oil axis, they brought out a trailer-wheel spanner and hit him on his…