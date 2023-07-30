Police neutralise kidnap suspect, rescue victim in Delta

Operatives attached to Ebrumede Police Station, Delta State Police Command, have neutralised a suspected kidnapper and rescued his victim.

This was made known in a statement signed by Police Public Relations Officer Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) Bright Edafe.

The incident happened on Friday during a stop-and-search duty at a location not far away from the police station where an unidentified occupant in a…