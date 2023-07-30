Reject El-Rufai’s nomination, Shehu Sani tells Senate

Former Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani has urged Senators of the 10th Assembly not to confirm the former governor of Kaduna, Malam Nasir El-Rufai as minister.

Sani in a statement he issued on Sunday and made available to journalists expressed surprise that El-Rufai’s name reflected on the list as a Ministerial nominee despite his obvious religious colouration that is dangerous to the unity of the nation.

He enjoined the three Senators from Kaduna to rise in honour and resist the confirmation and approval of the former governor for the sake of posterity of the nation.

Senator Sani reminded Senators to respect the Senator Abubakar Sodangi…