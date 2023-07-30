SDP officials resign party membership over alleged imposition 

With just 4 months to the November 11th governorship election in Imo State, no less than 7,331 officials of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the state have resigned their positions and dumped the party.

The decision came in their last meeting of the former party’s State Working Committee (SWC) held Sunday in Owerri where the people unanimously resolved to pull out the party.

Briefing newsmen shortly after the meeting, the erstwhile Secretary of the SDP in Imo, Mr Ogbonna Alozie, disclosed that all the 24 state officials of the party, 594 Local Government Officials and 6,710 officials at the ward level resigned their position and membership of the party

The resignation is…