Unforgivable premieres in Lagos – Tribune Online

‘UNFORGIVABLE’, a new film produced and directed by Osezuah Elimihe’ Aisre Pictures, in conjunction with Megalectrics Ltd, owners of Classic FM 97.3, The Beat 99.9FM, Lagos Talks, and Naija FM) has premiered at Blue Pictures Cinema, Onikan, Lagos.

Guests were glued to their seats at the premiere on Friday, July 21, as the comedy and suspense-filled movie played. They laughed uproariously at the antics of some of the actors before pin-drop silence as the plot took an unexpected twist.

The movie, which has begun screening in cinemas, features Theo Lawson, Timini Egbuson, Nancy Isime, Jude Orhorha, Victor Eriabie, Ijeoma Richards, Mercy Isoyip, Anthonia Okojie, Emeka Okoye,…