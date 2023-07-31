7 DIYs to make your clothes last longer than a year

Having clothes that last longer than a year is achievable. You only need to understand the hack.

Here are a few tips and steps that can help you keep your clothes a bit longer.

1. Read the instructions on the label

When you buy a cloth, do you read the information on the label if there is one? If not, you should start doing that. Reading the instructions guides you on how best to care for that piece of clothing.

2. Mend tears and ripped parts before washing

Washing a ripped cloth makes it susceptible to more tears and damage. If you notice a tear on your cloth, mend it before washing it.

3. Keep dirty clothes in a dry and cool place

The fact that your cloth is dirty doesn’t…