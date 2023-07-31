Abuja’s baby-renting racket – Tribune Online

THE recent disclosure by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) to the effect that it had dismantled a syndicate of women who specialised in sourcing and renting out babies who are then used for street begging in Nyanya, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), illuminates the dark underbelly of urban life in the country. The latest disclosure follows reports by the same agency back in March that it had rescued three children under the age of one who were apparently being readied for street begging. According to media reports, parents who agree to rent out their underage children typically receive as low as N3,000 per day.

We salute the efforts of…