Adamawa looting: NEMA gives update on warehouses in North West

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has said it has taken proactive steps to secure its warehouses in Kaduna and its environs following the vandalisation of its warehouse in Adamawa by hoodlums.

To this end the agency called on the military, as well as other sister agencies like the Department of State Services (DSS), Police to send its personnel to their warehouses.

The zonal coordinator of NEMA Office in Kaduna, Abbani Imam, disclosed this, in Kaduna on Sunday.

According to the coordinator, their headquarters directed them to contact security agencies, especially the Disaster Risks Units (DRUs), which involves all security agencies collaborating with…