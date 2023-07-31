Court restrains Abia probe panel 

An Abuja High Court presided by Hon. Justice E. Okpe has restrained the judicial Panel of inquiry on Recovery of Government Properties and Funds set up by Governor Alex Otti of Abia State from harassing former Governor Okezie Ikpeazu and others who served during his administration.

According to the order which was given as interim injunction on Friday 28th July 2023, the panel and other respondents are restrained “jointly and severally, whether by themselves or. acting through any Committee, Department, Agency, Office(s), men, operatives, agents or any person or group of persons, howsoever named or described, from inviting, summoning, interrogating, harassing, intimidating,…