Criminals disguise as passengers to stop vehicles plying Lafia, Abuja routes — Police

The Nasarawa State Police Command said it has uncovered new techniques used by criminals to dispossess unsuspecting owners of their vehicles.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Rahman Nansel, made available to journalists on Monday in Lafia, said the criminals usually disguise as passengers to stop vehicles plying Lafia-Abuja/Akwanga –Keffi routes and thereafter, dispossess them of their vehicles.

While the command urges road users to retrain from picking up passengers from the roadside, it also advised members of the public to strictly board vehicles at the approved motor parks rather than on the roadside.

