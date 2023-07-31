Eruwa youths seek Makinde’s intervention on installation of new monarch

Youths of the town, under the aegis of Eruwa Youth Movement (EYM), have made an appeal to the governor of Oyo State, Mr Seyi Makinde, to help expedite action on the selection process of a new traditional ruler.

Four years after the seat of Eleruwa of Eruwa has been declared vacant following a Supreme Court verdict that ordered the sack of Oba Samuel Adebayo Adegbola after spending 21 years on the throne,

The youths, in a letter addressed to the governor, signed by their representatives and delivered at the governor’s office, a copy of which was made available to the Nigerian Tribune, noted that, “There is no doubt that your Excellency is not unaware of the situation…