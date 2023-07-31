Free detained Imo journalist, Reps members urge Police

Members of the House of Representatives from Imo State called on the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) for the immediate release of an Imo State-based journalist, Comrade Nonso Nkwa, who was reportedly whisked away recently by the Imo State Command.

Addressing the media in Abuja on behalf of others, the Member representing Ideato North/Ideato South Federal Constituency of Imo State in the House of Representatives, Hon Ikenga Ugochinyere Ikeagwuonu, urged President Bola Tinubu to pay special attention to developments in Imo State.

The lawmakers also urged the State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, to stop playing politics with security in the state.

They called for the unconditional…