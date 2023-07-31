Ignore Audu Ogbeh, others, APC

Youths of the ruling All Progressives Congress, predominantly from Benue South senatorial district, have appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to disregard opposition to the nomination of Prof. Joseph Utsev as Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Nigerian Tribune checks revealed that Professor Utsev was one of the nominees screened by the Senate on Monday.

Addressing journalists on Monday in Abuja, the National Convener of the Forum, who incidentally was a former governorship aspirant in the North Central State, Comrade Okpokwu Ogenyi, said the endorsement of Godday Samuel Adagboyi as the choice of the Idoma/Igede people of Benue South did not enjoy the blessings of…