Katsina govt to establish zakkat commission, housing project for orphans

The Katsina State Government is taking steps to pass a new law that will establish the Zakkat and Waqaf Commission as an agency within the state civil service.

This move is aimed at strengthening the existing Katsina Zakkat and Waqaf Board and enhancing its coordination of Zakkat’s disbursement in the near future.

Governor Dikko Umaru Radda disclosed this during the foundation laying ceremony of a housing estate project in Dandagoro, Batagarwa local government area of the state.

The housing project is specifically dedicated to orphans and displaced persons across the State.

In his address, Radda expressed his appreciation to the Chairman of Atta’awwun Islamic Foundation…